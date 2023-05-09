Gladys L. Rajewich
Gladys L. Rajewich, 95, of Pierre, SD, passed away on May 7, 2023.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Gregory IOOF Cemetery at Gregory, SD.
Gladys L. Herrmann was born June 20, 1927 to John and Lydia (Miller) Herrmann at her parent’s home north of Dallas, SD, the sixth of eight children. Gladys was baptized at St. John Lutheran church at Dixon, SD. She attended Dixon school #40 until moving with her family to Wewela, SD where she completed her elementary education. They later moved to a farm west of Wewela and near Millboro, SD.
Gladys stayed with her sister Katherine and brother-in-law Bill Denny at Dallas, SD and graduated from Dallas high school with the class of 1944. During the summer she worked at the Millboro store and helped with housework at the Faubian residence.
On March 27, 1945 Gladys was united in marriage to Allen Rajewich at St. John Lutheran church in Gregory, SD. They made their home on a farm North East of Gregory which was near Allen's place of birth. A daughter, Janice Elaine was born to this marriage.
Gladys was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith and was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church and the LWML at Gregory, SD.
Gladys was employed at the Gregory Bank when it was called North Western National Bank. Later the name was changed to Norwest and later Wells Fargo. In 1981 Allen and Gladys rented the farm out and moved to their home in Gregory. They both continued to work at the farm when needed. Gladys always had a large garden and made quilts for the grandchildren. She enjoyed being a council member of Senior Meals. After Gladys retired, they had time to be with their grandchildren and traveled to enjoy the wonders of this world. Later in life they settled in Pierre, where Gladys enjoyed her lunch friends at Parkwood the last few years.
Gladys will be remembered as a true friend and co-worker with a sense of humor and as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Proceeding Gladys in death are her parents, John and Lydia Herrmann; brothers: Walter, Erwin, Robert and infant sibling, Harold. Also preceding her in death are her sisters, Katherine Denny and Marie Palmer, her husband, Allen in 2017 and her daughter, Janice in 2019. Allen and Gladys had been married for 72 1/2 years at the time of his death.
Gladys is survived by her seven grandchildren: Douglas (Pearl) Richey, David (Cherie) Richey, Daniel (Marlene) Richey, Dawn (Scott) Mincey, Dennis (Jackie) Richey, Denise Keene, Darin (Brandi) Richey; 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and her brother, Vernon Herrmann and his wife Marilyn along with a number of nieces and nephews.
She will be missed dearly by her grandchildren; they find comfort knowing she has been reunited with her devoted husband, Allen and daughter, Janice.
