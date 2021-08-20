Gladys Schill, 79, of Pierre, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Lutheran Memorial Church. Her service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Gladys H. Schill was born on December 21, 1941 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, South Dakota to Carl LM and Hulda (Henrickson) Paulson. She grew up in the Kirley, South Dakota area before coming to Pierre for high school. She graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre in 1960.
Gladys met Howard J. Schill during her senior year and the two were married on March 13, 1965. They made Pierre their home and had two children, a daughter Christie and son Kurt.
Gladys went to work, after graduation, for the State of South Dakota in the Department of Revenue. She retired after 42 years of employment. In her spare time she loved to bowl. After retirement she took up golfing where she gained many new friends. She played as much as she could. When she wasn’t playing she loved spending time with family.
Gladys is survived by her husband Howard Schill, daughter Christie (Vern) Sevier, son Kurt Schill, and brother Gerald Paulson. She is also survived by four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.