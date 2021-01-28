Glen Elton Perry, 58, of Pierre, died on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Over the past six years, he underwent treatment for two different bouts of liver cancer and received a liver transplant on December 2, 2020. Unfortunately, he suffered from multiple complications after the transplant and ultimately lost the hard-fought battle.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, January 31st, 2021, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with a prayer service beginning at 6 p.m. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre. The family requests that all those in attendance at the visitation and funeral wear masks. The funeral will be live-streamed at the top of Glen’s obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Glen Perry was born on November 2, 1962, in Brookings, S.D., to David and Judith (Smith) Perry. He grew up in Bruce, S.D., and graduated from Sioux Valley High School in 1981. During high school he enjoyed playing basketball, baseball and football. He also ran cross country. He attended Dakota State University in Madison, S.D., and South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D., where he studied horticulture.
Glen began working at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre in October 2000. His calming demeanor and caring spirit was appreciated by funeral directors and the families alike. He was passionate about his job and the people he served.
Glen married Darlis Sprecher on July 2, 2004. She was the love of his life and he was her soul mate.
Glen enjoyed many hobbies. He was an avid outdoorsman and truly enjoyed nature. He really enjoyed hunting and fishing. He painted duck decoys and enjoyed duck, goose and pheasant hunting. He also hunted deer, antelope and enjoyed an elk hunting trip to the Black Hills. He loved taking his boat out on the water to fish with family and friends, but he also enjoyed spending peaceful time on the river fishing by himself. Glen and Darlis were just beginning to kayak together and enjoyed creating these special memories. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, vacationing and taking yearly cruises. Many summer weekends were spent camping with family. He loved sports and was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Twins.
Glen was passionate about children. He and Darlis fostered over 50 children in the last 15 years. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. He was the most laid back, selfless, kind and loving man. He will be remembered for all of the joy he brought to others.
Glen is survived by his wife Darlis of Pierre; his children, Alissa (Dusty) of Sioux Falls, S.D., Ashley (Mike) Harmon of Spearfish, S.D., Kelsey (Lee) Hanson of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Kolton (Natasha) Hanson of Whitewood, S.D.; sister Laura (Colin) Hogue of Ramsey, Minn.; nephew Garret Hogue; parents Dave and Judy of Pierre, S.D.; as well as nine grandchildren with one new grandbaby on the way.
He was preceded in death by his paternal Grandparents Glen and Veta Perry, and maternal grandparents Elton “Bud” and Lela Smith; mother and father-in-law Ewald and Adeline Sprecher; and brother-in-law Doug Sprecher and many aunts and uncles.
