Glenda G. Knowles, 81
Glenda G. Knowles, of Clearwater, Florida, stepped peacefully into eternity on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was with her beloved husband of 63 years, Murrell Knowles, and her son. She is preceded in death by her oldest son, Barry, and is survived by her husband, her son Todd and daughter-in-law, Heather, her daughter, Laurie, and youngest son, Houston. She is also survived by her sister, Shelby, and cousin, Michael. Glenda was born in Jackson, Tennessee. As an adult, she lived in California and worked as a school librarian. She then lived in Pierre, South Dakota for 30 years, before moving with her husband to the Gulf Coast to be closer to her children. A memorial service will be announced once all arrangements are completed for her internment in Pierre, South Dakota. Condolences and special memories may be posted at the website www.SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com.
