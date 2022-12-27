Glenn E. Kietzmann

Glenn E. Kietzmann, 96, of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away on December 22, 2022. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Feigum Funeral Home concluding with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Glenn's service may be viewed live at www.feigumfh.com.

