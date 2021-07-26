Glenn Leroy Jorgenson
South Dakota Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Leroy Jorgenson, 91, who with his wife Phyllis helped to save and transform hundreds of lives through their River Park alcohol and drug treatment programs in South Dakota, died peacefully Friday, July 23, 2021, at Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Phyllis was at his side, as she’s been throughout their 70-year marriage.
River Park, with facilities in Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls, and outreach offices across the state, was South Dakota’s first non-profit, privately funded treatment center for addiction.
As a recovering addict and alcoholic, Glenn maintained his sobriety for 18,765 days and taught that drug addiction is a disease — not a human failing or character flaw.
Glenn led a movement to change societal attitudes toward addiction, to correct misinformation and to eliminate the shame and stigma often unfairly attached to addiction. Glenn hosted and KELOLAND-TV produced the enlightening nationally-distributed series “It’s Great to be Alive,” featuring Glenn’s interviews with prominent Americans and celebrities whose lives or families were impacted by addiction. Video recordings of several “It’s Great to be Alive” shows are archived at www.ItsGreatToBeAliveBook.com.
Glenn’s life, struggles and achievements are detailed in a biography, “It’s Great to be Alive: Understanding Addiction and Offering Hope,” written by South Dakota journalist and River Park alumnus Terry Woster. The book is available through Amazon in paperback and for Kindle eBook.
Glenn was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 1996. He was recognized for his contributions to the betterment of his home state, through public service in the administration of Gov. Nils Boe, various business enterprises and, especially, for giving hope and encouragement to those with the disease of addiction and their loved ones.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Volunteers of America-Dakotas, Avera Health Addiction Care Center or to Emily’s Hope, 6225 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, S.D. 57108.
Visitation, with family present, will be 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 30, at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls.
A celebration of Glenn’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 31, at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church, 4100 S. Bahnson Ave., Sioux Falls. A luncheon will be held at Minnehaha Country Club, 3101 W. 22nd St., Sioux Falls, immediately following the service. All are welcome.
Burial and a graveside service, open to friends and family, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, Riverside Cemetery, Pierre, S.D. For the protection of all, the family prefers that guests wear masks when practical. Full obituary and registry at www.HeritageSFSD.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.