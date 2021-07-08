Glenn Marrington
Glenn Marrington, 86, of Pierre, passed away January 23, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held in Glenn’s honor at 11:00am, Monday, July 12, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church. His service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Glenn was born in Pierre on December 19, 1934, to Fred and Ada Jane (Schwartz) Marrington. After spending his elementary school years in the area, the family moved to Rapid City where he completed his schooling. Glenn joined the United States Navy in September 1953, where he honorably served on the USS Coral Sea until August 1957. Upon his return home, he met Rose Hanson at the movies in Midland and it was love at first sight. The couple married on June 3, 1959, and welcomed their son, Todd, in 1961.
To know Glenn was to know that he liked to stay busy. After a host of trucking and transportation jobs, he landed at the South Dakota Department of Transportation, where he worked for 33 years. Upon retirement, Glenn discovered he was bored, so he went to work at Downs Marina part time and at the golf course over the summer to care for the greens. When he wasn't working, Glenn enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, grilling (and eating!) at cookouts, and making jewelry, which Rose loves to wear.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Rose (Pierre); his son Todd and daughter-in-law, Becky (Cincinnati); his granddaughter, Audrey, or as he liked to call her, "Punkin"; his brothers-in-law Bob Hanson (Washington) and Don Hanson (Montana); and a host of nieces, nephews and friends, who Glenn always thought of as family.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
