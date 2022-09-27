Gloria French
Gloria C. French, age 87, of Philip, formerly of Harrold, died on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.
Gloria French
Gloria C. French, age 87, of Philip, formerly of Harrold, died on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.
Gloria Charlene Lehrkamp French was born October 7th, 1934, in Sully County, South Dakota, the first of seven children born to Art and Bert (Thorn) Lehrkamp. The family bought a farm at Harrold in 1946. Gloria graduated from Harrold High School in 1952.
She married Richard French in 1952 and lived on his family farm at Harrold until moving to Huron in 1967. Four daughters blessed this union: Fay, Julie, Diane, and Lori.
Gloria enjoyed restoring old oak homes and furniture and was honored to be caretaker of the Pyle House Museum in Huron for several years. She was employed at St. John’s Hospital, Haley’s, and Holiday Foods before doing homecare for several years in Huron and Philip. She moved to Philip in 2001, where she has since resided.
Gloria is survived by her three daughters: Fay (Doug) Hauk of Philip, Julie (Jeff) Stroup of Sioux Falls, and Lori (Grant) Seaman of Warner; 12 grandchildren Brennan and Tyler Hauk, Rachelle (Casey) Elshere, Jessica (Jon) Alvey, Jenna (Sean) Bortnem, Crystal (Chad) Kopfmann, Jeremie (Melinda Salas) LeGrand, Charity and Chance Pionk, JayCee, Landon (Liz) and Tanner Seaman; 14 great-grandchildren Ashlynn, Lainey, Cade, Lacey, Lucas, Anna, Evan, Simon, Clyde, Isaac, Lillian Marie, Franklin, Ginny, and Lillian Ryan Marie; one brother Darrel Lehrkamp of Arriba, Colorado; three sisters Shirley Keller of Pierre, Bea Westall of Mesa, Arizona, and Rhonda Krell of Rifle, Colorado; and numerous, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; daughter Diane LeGrand; her parents; sister Marcia Ernster; and brother Leo Lehrkamp.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 30, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip, with a vigil service at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 1, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip, with Father Grant Gerlach as celebrant.
Interment will be held at a later date at the St. John’s Cemetery in Harrold, South Dakota.
Arrangements are with the Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.