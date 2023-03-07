Gloria Lawrence

Gloria Gloe Lawrence passed away surrounded by her children on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Maryhouse in Pierre, SD.

Service information

Mar 9
Visitation
Thursday, March 9, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
Mar 9
Prayer Service
Thursday, March 9, 2023
7:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
Mar 10
Funeral Service
Friday, March 10, 2023
11:00AM
Faith Lutheran
714 N Grand Ave
Pierre, SD 57501
