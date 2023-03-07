Gloria Lawrence
Gloria Gloe Lawrence passed away surrounded by her children on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Maryhouse in Pierre, SD.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023 with a Prayer service at 7 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre.
Burial will be in Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre.
Gloria Lee Gloe was born October 4, 1942, in Chamberlain, SD to George & Dorothy (Farlee) Gloe. Gloria grew up in Presho, SD graduating in 1960. Gloria met Ron “Mouse” Lawrence and they were married November 20, 1960, and resided in Onida, SD. Ron and Gloria were blessed with four children, Brenda, Brad, Debra and Tracy.
Gloria was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in school, then did secretarial work until retirement including a local radio station where she met and had lunch with Conway Twitty. She also worked for Bob Oliva State Farm Insurance, South Dakota High School Activities Association, Stulken Petersen & Associates, Hughes County State's Attorney Office and concluded her career at Stanley County Elementary School.
Ron and Gloria moved to Arizona in 1987, enjoyed volunteering at several golf tournaments, golfing daily, attending University of Arizona Wildcats basketball games and soaking up the sunshine. They returned to South Dakota to spend quality time with their children, grandchildren and eventually great grandchildren.
Gloria was an avid supporter of her husband Ron’s athletic and coaching career as well as her children and grandchildren’s activities. Gloria was the official scorekeeper at Stanley County for basketball and volleyball for many years. She had a trademark styrofoam cup she chewed on to keep from getting kicked out due to her verbal critique of the referee’s performance! Gloria loved watching her grandchildren participate in basketball, volleyball, golf, track, wrestling and rodeo.
Gloria was known for being a “bit stubborn”, a “card shark”, having a quick wit, and always speaking her mind. She enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing bridge, pinochle, video lottery, and having a cold red beer or Zima with the happy hour bunch. Gloria enjoyed knitting and traveling around the world.
Gloria was also an excellent cook; you would find her in the kitchen at every family gathering. Gloria loved being an aunt to her nieces and nephews and they referred to her as “Aunty Uppy”. Gloria had multiple health problems beginning at an early age. Gloria finally lost her 34-year war with cancer having multiple battles over the years.
Gloria is survived by her children Brenda (Bruce) Lounsbury, Ft. Pierre, SD; Brad Lawrence, Mitchell, SD; Debra (Monty) Kenworthy, Ft. Pierre, SD and Tracy (Oren) Lesmeister, Parade, SD. Grandchildren include Jessica Lounsbury (Chad Cowan), Brandon (Jamie) Lounsbury, Amanda Lounsbury (Greg Carroll), Colten Lesmeister (Darian Tanner), Colby (Jeff) Blakesley, Chelsy Lesmeister (Cody Norman) and great grandchildren Jemma Lounsbury, Kaleb, Emily, Maddie and Louie Lounsbury; Ethan Tanner, John, Olivia and Waylon Blakesley; Trace Lesmeister and baby on the way. Nieces and nephews Hazel Hughes, Clarence Gloe, Rich Gloe, Charlotte Trevino, Cary Youngberg and Kimberley Wills.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents George and Dorothy Gloe, her husband Ron Lawrence, brother-in-law Darry Lawrence, brother Wayne (Faye) Gloe, and sister Donna (Punt) Youngberg, and nephew Fred Gloe.
Gloria was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre and the Moose Lodge in Ft. Pierre.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.