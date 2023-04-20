Gordon L. Anderson

Gordon L. Anderson, 81, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2023, in Pierre, SD. Visitation will be held 5:30-7:00 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2023 at Feigum Funeral Home, concluding with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Pierre First United Methodist Church with interment following at Riverside Cemetery. Gordons service may also be viewed online at www.feigumfh.com.

