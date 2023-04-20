Gordon L. Anderson, 81, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2023, in Pierre, SD. Visitation will be held 5:30-7:00 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2023 at Feigum Funeral Home, concluding with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Pierre First United Methodist Church with interment following at Riverside Cemetery. Gordons service may also be viewed online at www.feigumfh.com.
Born on June 21, 1941, in Pine River, MN. Gordon was the son of the late Roy H. and Esther M. (Jensen) Anderson.
Gordon graduated in 1959, the first class from T.F. Riggs High School. Following graduation Gordon pursued a career in trucking before starting Anderson Tire in Fort Pierre in 1966. Gordon expanded their business to include shops in Pierre and Winner, SD. They ran the tire business for over 40 years before retiring.
Gordon married Kay (Harrington) Anderson in 1958, and they raised two children, Ken Anderson and Darcy McGuigan. Gordon and Kay spent 64 ½ years working and playing together. Gordon is survived by his wife, Kay; their children, Ken Anderson (wife Robin) and Darcy McGuigan (husband Charles); and their grandchildren, Andy, Alex, Nicole, and Christopher.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mary Knutson, and two infant sons Tony and Mark. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Condolences may be conveyed to Gordons family and a full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gordon Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
