Gordon "Marty" Dennis Martinson

Gordon "Marty" Dennis Martinson went home on May 28, 2021, after losing his battle with Alzheimer's.

Marty was born on October 20, 1937, to Abner and Gladys Martinson in Linton, ND. He grew up in ND and SD and graduated from Pierre High School in 1955.

He joined the Army and became a Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne.

Marty graduated from Northern University, Lower Columbia College and McKenna School of Anesthesia where he earned his Master's Degree. He practiced anesthesia for over 20 years in Worland, Wyoming.

He married Marilyn Dethlefs in 1960 and had two children, Michael and Michele. After Marilyn’s death, he married Dianne Ochs and had 1 child, Michaela.

He is preceded in death by his parents, step father, brother and first wife. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dianne; son Michael (Susie); daughters Michele (Kelly) and Michaela (Craig); along with his 7 grandsons, Nicholas, Luke, Isaac, Kyle, Hunter, Mathew and Tyler.

Graveside Services with military honors will take place at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. Visit Marty's tribute page at www.cfgbillings.com.

