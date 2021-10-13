Graydon “Grady” Kickul
Graydon “Grady” Kickul, 72, of Brandon, South Dakota and formerly of Pierre, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Church of St. Mary in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Liturgical Wake Service, on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Quinn Pesicka Forever Foundation.
Graydon “Grady” Kickul, son of Graydon F. and Agnes Jean (Ruff) Kickul was born January 16, 1949, in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. The family moved to several communities before settling in Mankato. Grady graduated from Loyola Catholic School in Mankato in 1967. He later attended Mankato State where he earned his BS in Business Management in Corrections and later obtained an MA in Social Work. He was united in marriage to Janet (Gosewisch) Schurman in 1969 and to this union three children were born: Lisa, Kory, and Heidi. He was later united in marriage to Gaye (Wynia) Mattke and welcomed her daughter, Taylor, as one of his own. He lived in Pierre from 1990 until August 2021 when he and Gaye moved to Brandon to be near family. Grady spent his career working first as a counselor and then an administrator in vocational rehabilitation. He was passionate about promoting the capabilities of people with disabilities and was a mentor both professionally and personally. He found his second calling in retirement and enjoyed bonding with students as a substitute teacher.
Grady’s life story is one of love, generosity, huge smiles, and even bigger laughs. He became the life of any party he walked into. He was quick witted, charming, and able to connect with anyone he came across. He was a human sports almanac and could quickly rattle off statistics, dates, and scores from any number of football and baseball games. As a true Minnesotan, he rode the peaks and valleys that came with supporting the Twins and Vikings. However, Grady’s favorite things were never things — he loved his family more than anything. He naturally excelled at being a grandparent — kind, patient, and always picking up the spirits of others with his thoughtful wisdom and endearing smile. He was a pure joy to be with. He was deeply devoted to his wife, Gaye and loved her with all of his heart. Family knew they were unconditionally loved and hold dear the countless good memories they shared together. He always made the effort to be present, supportive, and active in his grandchildren’s lives. Rain or shine, he traveled countless miles to make sure he was at as many of their events as possible. He was never too busy to take a phone call or miss an opportunity to celebrate a milestone. You could always count on Grandpa for a bear hug and warm words in times of joy or sorrow. He had the magical ability to make every kid feel like they were the most important person in his world. All could see the mutual love and awe twinkle in the eyes of little ones when their gentle giant of a Grandpa would sit down for a tea party or round of peek-a-boo. He will truly be missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Gaye of Brandon; children, Lisa (Kirk) Davis of Sioux Falls, Kory Kickul of Pipestone, MN, Heidi (Marty) Condon of Brandon, and Taylor (Joe) Funke of Rowena; grandchildren, Jackson (Cate), Keaton, Kerigan, Reese, Brayden, Emery, Allison, and Ada; siblings, Gerard “Jerry” Kickul of Sioux Falls, Kathleen “Katy” (Bill) Kindler of Mankato, MN, and James “Jim” (Jennifer) Kickul of South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Graydon and Agnes Jean; and sister, Mary in infancy.
