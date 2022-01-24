Gregory Harold Dean
Greg Dean, 58, of Pierre, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 19th, in Pierre. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 27th, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, followed by a 6 p.m. prayer service. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 28th, at Lutheran Memorial Church. Masks are requested to be worn for the services, but not required. For those unable to attend the services, they will be live streamed on his obituary page the day of the service at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Gregory Harold Dean was born October 29, 1963, to Harold and Betty (Schaefer) Dean in Wessington Springs, SD. Greg grew up on a farm eight miles outside of Wessington Springs, graduating from Wessington Springs High School in 1982. He then went on to attend South Dakota State University, graduating with a double major in Animal Science and Economics in 1987.
While attending SDSU, he was active in Farmhouse Fraternity, was student manager for the SDSU men’s basketball team when the team was an NCAA Division II national runner-up in 1985, and was an assistant football coach for Sioux Valley High School.
He married the love of his life, Jill (Penticoff) Dean on May 15, 1993. To this union, three loving sons were born: Blake, Bradley, and Bennett. They made their home in Pierre, SD.
During his life, Greg’s employment included the SD Centennial Commission, Public Utilities Commission, Office of Governor George S. Mickelson, Office of Governor Walter Dale Miller, SD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, SD Telecommunications Association, and the SD Rural Electric Association.
Greg loved his family and his sports. His favorite teams were the Pierre Governors, Post 8 Baseball, MN Twins, MN Vikings, and SDSU Jackrabbits. But, most of all, his favorite events to watch were all of his sons’ activities. Greg was very active in his community. He was a member of Rotary Club, Pierre Parks and Recreation Board, Lutheran Memorial Church Council and Bylaws Committee, LMC Men’s Bible Study, Confirmation Leader, Capital City Baseball Association Board, SDPB Sound Vision Campaign Committee, Junior Achievement Educator, Alley Gators bowling team, KCCR Color Commentator, and was a coach of numerous youth sports teams.
Greg is survived by his wife, Jill, their three sons; Blake, Bradley, and Bennett; three brothers; Tom (Kathy) Dean of Wessington Springs, SD; Larry (Eileen) Dean of Mequon, WI; Dick Dean of Wessington Springs, SD; Aunt Peggy Wedell of Shoreview, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Betty Dean, and an infant brother Scott Dean.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made either to Lutheran Memorial Church or sent to American Bank and Trust: Greg Dean Memorial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.