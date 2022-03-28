Funeral Service for Gwendolyn “Gwen” Eide, 67, of Pierre will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre. Rev. Craig Wexler will officiate. The service will be live streamed and available at www.Carlsenfh.com under Gwendolyn’s obituary.
Burial will be 3 p.m., Friday in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church and at Sunset Memorial Gardens prior to the burial.
Gwen died March 25, 2022, at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.
Gwendolyn Kay, daughter of Milbert and Bernice (Sayler) Dais was born October 26, 1954, in Eureka, SD. This is where she began her education. Her family moved to Aberdeen where she graduated from Central High School with the class of 1973. She was employed at Oasis Viking Cove in the kitchen.
She was united in marriage to Glenn Eide July 26, 1975, in Zion Lutheran Church in Aberdeen. They moved to Rosholt, SD, for one year and then to Eagle Butte where she did childcare. In 1977, they moved to Guam where her husband was a teacher, and Gwen worked in the church daycare. In 1984, they moved to Belcourt, ND, 1985, to Wahpeton, ND, 1987, to Fairfax, MN and 1988, to Ft. Totten, ND, for two years. In 1990, they moved to Pierre. Gwen worked at Menards when it first opened and later at Our House Childcare.
Gwen was an animal lover, especially her Pomeranians and she loved her son’s cat, Shadow. She collected cookbooks, Care Bears, and vases. When simply relaxing, she did word search puzzles and watched television, mostly enjoying horror and western movies and The Young and the Restless. She had a collection of seasons of television shows on video.
She was a member of Lutheran Memorial Church and was a faithful donor to ASPCA.
Grateful for having shared Gwen’s life are her husband, Glenn; daughter, Carrie Eide of Aberdeen; son, Chad Eide of Pierre; father, Milbert Dais of Aberdeen; sisters, Delilah (Dennis) Christenson of Aberdeen and Pamela (Mike) Storm of Minneapolis, MN; cat, Chloe and her Pomeranian, Spike.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bernice.
Memorials to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) or to your local Humane Society.
Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen has been entrusted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Gwendolyn Eide as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.