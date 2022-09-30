Hal March Westover
Hal March Westover, 91, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, in Peace Harbor Hospital with his wife at his side. He was born November 2, 1930, to G.F (Boss) and Alta Westover in Pierre, SD, the eldest of three children.
Hal graduated from High School in Pierre, SD, Class of 1949. Following graduation, he studied at South Dakota State University for two years. Then he was drafted and served with the U.S. Army in France to reconstruct communications. After his return, he attended University of Montana where he earned degrees in Forestry and Logging Engineering.
Hal went to work for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which took him to a variety of places including Golden, CO, where he met and married his wife, Joyce in 1965. They moved to Eugene, OR, in 1981 where he was a Resource Manager and then he retired to pursue other interests. In 1995, Hal and Joyce moved to Florence, OR, where he was a member of The Elks. He was also a 60-year member of the American Legion, Society of American Foresters, and the Public Lands Foundation.
Hal prioritized family, and was an engaging storyteller, who enjoyed sharing his knowledge about trees, wildlife, geography, history, and genealogy. He was an avid sports fan who loved cheering for the Giants baseball team at Candlestick Park with family, and later at Oregon Duck games with Joyce. He loved his children’s sports, camping trips, gardening, and building, from patio furniture to an in-ground pool.
Hal is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Tracey Jearls, Jeff Westover, Jill (Nathan) Edgecomb; grandchildren, Hannah and Dillan Jearls, Marla and Mitchell Edgecomb; and nephews, Mark and Brad Amidon. Preceding him in death are his parents, G.F and Alta Westover; sisters, Joy Amidon and Carol Eades. Burns’s Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
