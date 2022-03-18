Halona Hall

Halona Hall

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Halona Hall

Halona Hall, 65, Big Bend, SD, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Saint Mary’s Hospital. surrounded by loved ones.

Visitation is Sunday, March 20th, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel, Pierre.

Prayer service will take place that evening at 5:00 p.m. at the Big Bend Community Center, followed by an overnight wake.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 21st, at the Big Bend Community Center, with burial at the Hall Family Cemetery.

Full obituary can be found at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

To send flowers to the family of Halona Hall, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 20
Visitation
Sunday, March 20, 2022
1:00PM-3:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 20
Service
Sunday, March 20, 2022
5:00PM
Big Bend Community Hall
SD HWY 34 and cut across road 4 miles S on W Bend Rd
Big Bend, SD 57346
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Mar 21
Service
Monday, March 21, 2022
10:00AM
Big Bend Community Hall
SD HWY 34 and cut across road 4 miles S on W Bend Rd
Big Bend, SD 57346
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Load comments