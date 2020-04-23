Harlan Everson, 63

Harlan Everson left this earth on April 19th, 2020, at Avera St Mary’s in Pierre SD, after a short illness. Harlan was born in Pierre, SD, on October 5th, 1956, to Lloyd (LB) and Shirley (From) Everson.
He graduated from T.F. Riggs in Pierre in 1975. He worked summers during high school for his father at Central Sand & Rock going full time after graduating. This started a long history of employment in the sand & gravel business. Harlan worked for a number of construction companies throughout his career. Bak Construction and Fisher Sand & Gravel, where he rose to the level of crew foreman, just to name a few.
Harlan lived his entire life in Pierre. Harlan was loved by those who knew him. He had a likable personality with a wry sense of humor mixed with a large helping of good old stubbornness. In a spirited, good natured way he could be a bit mischievous. If there were any shenanigans going on you could lay odds that Harlan was involved. He had a good heart and always enjoyed a good party. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Harlan leaves behind three brothers, Roger (JoAnn) of Florence AZ, Quentin (Teri) of Sioux Falls, SD and Dale Everson of Pierre SD. Nieces and Nephews, Angela Liebl, Fargo, ND, Michelle Everson, Phoenix AZ, Chelsea Everson , Florence AZ, Melissa (David) Jones, Sioux Falls, SD, Jason Everson, Junction City, KS, Erik Everson , Charlotte, NC. Two aunts; Naina Gnat, Sargent Bluffs, IA, Carol Everson of Yuma, AZ, and uncles Eldon (Diane) From, Sioux Falls, SD, Wally From, MN. He also has four great-grand nieces and four great-grand nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Lloyd, mother Shirley, sister Diane Everson, infant brother Russell and Uncle George Everson.
Graveside services will be on Monday, April 27th, at 1:00pm at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. Online condolences may be written to the family at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Those that are not able to attend services are welcome to take part in our “Together In Spirit” option. Please email your name and a message of support to togetherinspirit@yahoo.com and we will place it on a heart that will be attached to a chair at the service. The family will be able to read your heartfelt message and know that you are together with them in spirit.
