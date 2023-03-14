Harlan Fransen

Harlan James Fransen, 77, of Pierre, SD, died peacefully on March 12, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls. A visitation will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16th at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 17th at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre with burial at the Gettysburg Cemetery in Gettysburg, SD. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Harlan was born on October 7, 1945 in Gettysburg, SD to Arend and Minnie (Gear) Fransen. The youngest of 5 children, Harlan grew up in a farmhouse that lacked electricity and running water. He was a precocious boy who loved exploring and experimenting around the farm. Little Harlan once put a shotgun shell in a vice to see what would happen if a hammer and nail were used to set off the primer. A life lesson was learned…
Harlan graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1963. He then enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in West Germany at the height of the Cold War. He was Honorably Discharged in 1966, continuing throughout his life to be humble about his military service.
Harlan and Verna began dating as teenagers and were married on October 9, 1966. Throughout 56 years of marriage, they overcame many of life’s challenges, but loved one another unconditionally living happily together. During their marriage, they had three children: Jeffrey James, Terry Harlan, and Angela Marie. Harlan nurtured and encouraged his children in their Christian faith, academics, activities, careers, and personal lives. Likewise, Harlan also encouraged his grandchildren: Tyler, Garrett, Lauryn, Megan, and Hannah. He was a Great Dad and Grandpa!
During his long career with Western Airlines, later Delta Airlines, in Pierre, Rapid City, and Albuquerque, NM he received numerous awards and made lifelong friends with co-workers. He also took advantage of the perks of an airline employee by taking his family on numerous family vacations that led to life lasting memories. He also extended those perks to other family members and friends.
Harlan possessed many talents and hobbies. Alongside Verna, with hard work and sweat equity, they built six homes (Six!) in Pierre, Rapid City, and New Mexico. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, wood-working and golf, getting a Hole in One in 2019! Harlan was resourceful and always seemed to make things work, except for his many attempts at dancing. He was considered a “good friend” to many.
Harlan is survived by his wife Verna, sister Dorothy Sloat, children Jeffrey Fransen, Terry (Jodi) Fransen, Angela Garvey, and grandchildren Tyler Garvey, Garrett Fransen, Lauryn Fransen, Megan Garvey, and Hannah Tucker. He was preceded in death by his parents Arend and Minnie Fransen; Father and Mother in-laws, John F. and Marie Umiker; and brothers Daryl, Frank, and Raymond.
To his death, Harlan was thankful for his loving wife and family, numerous friends, wonderful experiences, and Faith in Christ. He was a long-time member of Faith Lutheran Church, holding various leadership positions.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be sent to Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Avenue, Pierre, South Dakota 57501 in his memory.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.