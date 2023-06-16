Harlan Halverson

Harlan Halverson, 93, of Kennebec, SD passed away at Maryhouse in Pierre on Wednesday, June 14th. There will be a visitation from 5-6 p.m. followed by a prayer service on Monday, June 19th at Isburg Funeral Chapel, Pierre. The funeral service will be held at the Kennebec Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday June 20th with burial to follow at the Kennebec City Cemetery.

