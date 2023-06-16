Harlan Halverson, 93, of Kennebec, SD passed away at Maryhouse in Pierre on Wednesday, June 14th. There will be a visitation from 5-6 p.m. followed by a prayer service on Monday, June 19th at Isburg Funeral Chapel, Pierre. The funeral service will be held at the Kennebec Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday June 20th with burial to follow at the Kennebec City Cemetery.
Harlan Wayne Halverson (8/8/29-6/14/23) was born in Kennebec, South Dakota on August 8, 1929. He was born to Emel and Ruth Halvorson and was one of nine children.
Harlan spent most of his life doing what he loved - farming. From childhood on, Har loved spending time outdoors working with his family. In fact, he drove combine and completed farm chores alongside his children up until age 91. In his long life, Har saw agriculture evolve from planting with the use of horses to the cutting-edge technology used today. Through it all, he continuously embraced change, always looking to innovate. As a result, Har ran a successful business for a lifetime. He went to work every day loving what he did.
In addition, Har was a respected member of the agriculture community because of his dedication to conservation, even winning Outstanding Young Farmer in 1967. Har was also dedicated to serving his community by sitting on various boards, as well as to his church by being a lifelong member of the Kennebec Lutheran congregation. Har's proudest accomplishment, however, was his family.
Har married June Beale on August 31, 1952. They spent 70 happy years together, having 6 children, 13 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Har and June were hardly ever apart, spending nearly every day of those 70 years together. Har and June's home was regularly full of laughter and, at times, five generations of Halversons. Har's family has thousands of memories of family gatherings with Har seated in his recliner, just happy to be surrounded by his family.
Har will be forever remembered by family and friends as a level-headed, hard-working man who dedicated his life to his family and to the betterment of Lyman County and the agriculture community.
Har was preceded in death by his parents Emel and Ruth, brother Lyle, sisters Beverly and Wanda, and son-in-law Gary. Har is survived by his beloved wife, June, his 6 children: Cheryl, Kim, Corey, Harla, Steve, and Randy and their families; his brothers: Gene, Gary, and Larry; and his sisters Joyce and Kathy.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Kennebec Lutheran Church, Kennebec, SD 57544.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.