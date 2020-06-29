Harold B. Chandler, 98
Harold B. Chandler, 98, of Madison, SD, and longtime resident of Pierre, SD, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Heritage Senior Living in Madison, SD.
Private family services will be held. For online obituary and guest register go to Miller Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, SD website at www.millerfh.com.
Harold Bernard Chandler, son of Harry and Bessie (Garber) Chandler, was born February 3, 1922, in Omaha, NE. The family moved to Pierre, SD, and he graduated from Pierre High School. Harold entered the US. Army and served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater during WWII. Following his honorable discharge, he returned home to the family business, Chandler Auto Glass. He was a previous owner and operator with his brother for several years.
Harold was united in marriage with Harriet Griggs in 1969. Following his retirement, they moved to Lake Havasu, AZ, where they lived for 28 years. He loved living by the pool where he could visit with friends and other residents. He moved to Madison a few years ago to be by family.
Harold was well liked at the Heritage Senior Center and loved going to casinos to play Blackjack. He had a lifelong interest in cars of all makes and styles.
Grateful for having shared his life are his daughters, Cheryl Chandler-Rosenblatt (Michael), Golden Valley, MN and Terri McCarty, Ramona, SD; four grandchildren, Brian and Mason Rosenblatt, Minneapolis, MN, Steve and Bob McCarty, Pierre, SD.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Harriet; a daughter, Cindy; and two brothers, Robert and Melvin Chandler.
