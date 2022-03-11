Harold Edward Clarambeau, age 84, of Ft. Pierre, passed away March 5, 2022, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, SD.
His celebration of life will be held at 12-3 p.m. March 19, 2022. at the Pat Duffy Community Center, Ft. Pierre, SD. The service will be held at 12 p.m., with a luncheon and a time of sharing to follow. Isburg Funeral Chapel has been placed in care of the arrangements.
Harold Clarambeau was born September 18, 1937, to Felix and Alice (Martel) Clarambeau, in Huron, South Dakota. He grew up in the Huron/Cavour area and attended the Minor Country School south of Huron. He continued his education at the Vocational Technical School of Beloit, Wisconsin.
During the Cuban Missile Crisis, Harold was in the Wisconsin National Guard and was called to active duty in Ft. Lewis, WA.
Harold married Audrey Ronnfeldt on Dec. 24, 1960, in Dubuque, IA, and they had four sons. On May 22, 1982, Harold married Loree Landon (Hanson) and had one son. He was united in marriage to Norma “Lee” Snelson on December 27, 1987, in Amarillo, TX, and Lee brought one son to the family.
Harold owned radiator shops in Huron, SD, in the ‘60s; he was President and ran Burning Brule in Chamberlain, SD, in the ‘70s. Harold worked as an Insurance Agent in various capacities from the 80s until he retired, owning an Insurance Brokerage business with Lee in Hermosa, SD, until they retired and moved to Ft. Pierre in 2004.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapshooting, traveling, gambling, and the dogs he has had through the years.
Harold is survived by his sons, Curtis (Jill) Clarambeau, Shane (Jody) Clarambeau, Bryce (Becky) Clarambeau, Troy Clarambeau, Damon Clarambeau, Stepson Steve (Liz) Ranne, sister Mary Kay Tschetter, sister-in-law Lois Clarambeau, 31 nieces and nephews, 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lee Clarambeau, his parents, and 7 siblings.
