Harold Theodore Blumhardt, 80, of Pierre, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. Visitation will be held 10-10:30 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church with Funeral Services beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. His service may also be viewed live at www.feigumfh.com
Harold was born June 14, 1941, in Roscoe, SD, to Theodore and Martha (Hemmrick) Blumhardt. Harold was one of eleven children whom together gave their parents eighteen grandchildren. On October 17, 1968, Harold married the love of his life, Donna Jean Abbott. To this union were born two children, daughter Lorna and son Leon.
Harold went to work for St. Mary's Hospital in the laundry department where he worked for 46 years before retiring in 2012. He also worked for Sutley's in Fort Pierre in the meat department for over 30 years. When he wasn't working Harold enjoyed square dancing, playing cards and spending time with his family. He was a committed husband and father. He was a people person and loved a good visit or lending a helping hand to someone in need. Harold was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where he and his family attended nearly every Sunday.
Harold will be missed by his two children, Lorna and Leon, his brothers and sisters and their families, along with a host of extended family members and friends.
