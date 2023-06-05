Harper Hupp

Harper Gloria Hupp was born October 20, 2022. She went to be with Our Lord and Savior on May 24, 2023. At seven months old, Harper spent her last day on earth with some of her most beloved people. Harper knew nothing but complete love and happiness on that day.  

