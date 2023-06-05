Harper Gloria Hupp was born October 20, 2022. She went to be with Our Lord and Savior on May 24, 2023. At seven months old, Harper spent her last day on earth with some of her most beloved people. Harper knew nothing but complete love and happiness on that day.
Miss Harper was the apple of her family’s eye. Her parents’ first daughter, her middle name was shared by an adored great grandmother. She was the absolute center of her brothers’ world. From the day she was born, she was never short on hugs or attention from either Myles or Royce. Her brothers were her biggest fans and protectors. At family gatherings, she always shared infinite amounts of giggles and smiles with her cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Harper’s endless smiles and bubbly laughter was the highlight of her family’s world. She could light up an entire room with her bright personality.
Though she may no longer be physically in our arms, we know she is now living a perfect life in Heaven with God. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and LaDonna Hupp; great grandparents Don and Gloria Kelly, Karl Richter, Charlie and Lila Hupp, and Roger Gaer.
Harper is survived by her parents, Trevor and Kelsey (Richter) Hupp; brothers Myles and Royce; grandparents Troy and Dawn (Kelly) Richter; great grandmothers, Neoma Richter and Carole Gaer; uncles Dalton (Jennifer), Trey (Kylie), and Cameron Richter; aunts Taylor (Brayden) Fitch, Cassy (Mike) Hunter, Tarin (Levi) Blow, and Jacey Hupp; and cousins Devin and Mason Hunter, Raelyn, Krew, and Jaxon Fitch, and Dylan and Rylee Richter.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Harper Hupp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
