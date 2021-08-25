Harry B. Harryman, 90, of Pierre, passed away, Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Avera-St. Mary’s Hospital. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 27, 2021, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date. His service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Harry Brooks Harryman was born October 1, 1930, in Long Beach, CA, to Ronald Brooks and Marion Mae (Winger) Harryman. In 1943 when WWII was threatening, his parents moved the family, which by then included a younger brother Stanley, to Dillard, OR, where they established a homestead. Harry attended a rural school in Dillard and was a member of the class of 1948 at Roseburg, OR, High School.
At age 17 he left home to work on a potato farm in Idaho and eventually joined the Navy when he was 18. Harry was deployed to the Naval Air Station Pensacola and was assigned to the fire station for training and duty in fire service – which was to become a lifelong career.
After his military service Harry returned to Oregon and worked with his father in their fuel & service station operations. In the 1960’s he resumed his career in fire service administration and management in Arizona.
Harry met Helen Hyde Levy in 1978 while living in Tucson, and they married a year later in 1979. After visiting to meet Helen’s family in Pierre and seeing South Dakota for the first time, he expressed a desire to relocate to “God’s Country”!
Harry found a position in Huron, SD, as Fire Administrator where they lived for several years. In 1987 he was appointed State Fire Marshall by Gov. George S. Mickelson. He retired from this position in 1994.
In retirement he and Helen had time to travel, hiking in the Black Hills and enjoyed their life to the fullest.
Harry is survived by his wife, Helen, his sons H. Brooks Harryman Jr., Jeffery Harryman and Dana Harryman, daughter Karen Griffin and their spouses; six grandchildren, several great grandchildren and a host of friends and extended family members. He was preceded in death by an infant son Collin, his brother Stanley, daughter-in-law Julie Harryman and a step son Joseph Hyde Levy.
