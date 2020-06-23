Harry Frank Hasek, Pierre, SD, was born on July 23, 1932, to Adolph and Ella Hasek in Wagner, SD. He passed away on June 22, 2020, at MaryHouse in Pierre, SD at the age of 87.
There will be a social distancing visitation, per CDC recommendations masks will be required for attendance, on Thursday, June 25, from 5:00pm until 6:30pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, June 26, at 11:00am at St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre, with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In a show of support for the family you can watch the funeral service on your mobile device in your car starting at 11:00am in the St. John’s parking lot the day of the service and follow the funeral procession to Mount Calvary Cemetery. If you cannot join the service in the parking lot you can still watch the services from your home. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
You can also show support by taking part in our “Together In Spirit” option. Please email your name and a message of support to togetherinspirit@yahoo.com. The family will be able to read your heartfelt message and know that you are together with them in spirit.
He grew up on a farm and attended school until the eighth grade, then stayed home to work on the farm. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and built bridges in Germany during the Korean War time – 1953-1954.
He met the love of his life, Anna Varilek, in Pierre, SD, while she was in nursing school and he was helping to build the Oahe Dam.
They were married on August 12, 1958, in Tyndall, SD. After a while they returned to Pierre and he continued to work on the dam.
His years of construction work started with Hemminger Building and Supplies in Pierre. He worked a few years with his son, Michael. After retirement from Hemmingers – 30 years, he then later went to work for G&N Construction for 12 years- and retired at the age of 77- Nov. 2009.
During his retirement years, he enjoyed his own woodworking projects – many for himself, but also many for others.
Harry was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Ft. Pierre, SD. Also he was a member of VFW and the American Legion.
Dad was known for his giving heart and quiet spirit to help others. Somewhat a funny guy, also sassy at times and definitely can get “bossy” in a fun way. But when he said something and points his finger at you- You Better Listen!
Mom and dad enjoyed many years of camping. He was an avid Lady Govs Basketball fan, the Minnesota Twins, and the Minnesota Lynx fan. He loved reading Louis L’Amour books and eating his peanut M&M’s. He enjoyed having coffee with his coffee buddies at Country Kitchen, Burger King, and Branding Iron. Harry lived at Lincoln Apartments after Anna died and loved to play Bingo and the card game - Kings in the Corner with the Girls.
Harry is survived by his three daughters: Nadine (Jeff) Amy of Elgin, IL; Paula (David) Smith of Pierre; Karen Hasek of Pierre; also survived by a very special part of the family – Cindy Aasby of Mt. Vernon, SD. Six grandchildren: Kristin (Richard) Frese of Elgin, IL; Kara (Craig) Vincent of Algonquin, IL; Aaron Hasek of Pierre; Ashley Hasek of Waite Park, MN; Jessicia (David) Little of Watertown, SD; and Jared Smith of Watertown, SD. Five great-grandchildren: Brandon, Savannah, and Nathan Frese; Grace Michael Mueller; David Whittaker Little; and Baby Girl Little; one sister Helen of Colman, SD, and one sister-in-law Judy of Tyndall,SD. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Anna in 2016, and son Michael in 2014, 2 brothers and a sister-in-law.
Memorial may be directed to: Avera Hospice and Avera MaryHouse.
