Harvey D. Holzwarth, 90, of Fort Pierre, SD, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Isburg Funeral Chapel.

Survivors include his wife Theone “Toni”, children: Tracy, Todd, Jeff and Terrence, 2 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

