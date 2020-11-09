Harvey E. Buhl, 86
Harvey E. Buhl passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, at Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre at the age of 86.
Funeral services are set for Thursday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Community Bible Church in Pierre with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. Masks will be required for those wishing to attend the services. The services will be live streamed at Isburgfuneralchapels.com in Harvey’s obituary.
Harvey was born on June 4th, 1934, near Britton, South Dakota, to Elvin and Erna (Madsen) Buhl. He grew on the family farm near Lake City, South Dakota. He joined the Army in 1957 serving for two years in active duty and two years in the reserve.
He married Karen Schmidt in Redfield, South Dakota, on Oct. 15, 1961. To this union two children were born; Rodney and Rhonda. They made their home in Aberdeen and Minneapolis before moving to Pierre in 1965 to take over and purchase Robert’s Cleaners. They changed the name to Buhl’s Laundry and Dry Cleaners and moved to the current location in 1974. He and Karen also were owners of many rental properties in Pierre. Harvey was a Shriner, a Mason and a horse breeder. He and Karen attended the Community Bible Church in Pierre.
Harvey is survived by his wife Karen of Pierre, son Rodney of Pierre, daughter Rhonda (John) Lipp of Rapid City, 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Leroy, sister Norma Fischer, his in-laws Gladys and Leroy Schmidt and son-in-law Richard Shape.
Memorials can be directed to the Shriners.
