Harvey Hill was born on April 22, 1948 in Miller, South Dakota, the son of Everett and Jeanne (Stingley) Hill. He lived most of his life in Pierre, SD. He graduated from Pierre Riggs High School in 1966. He was a forever sports fan of the Pierre Governors.
After graduation, Harvey joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He was discharged in 1970 and enrolled at South Dakota State University. He earned a B.S. Degree in Agricultural Science and graduated in 1974. Harvey re-enlisted in the U.S. Navy and following this period of active duty, he served in the Navy Reserve and retired from the National Guard.
Harvey worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Pierre for 36 years and retired in 2009.
Harvey was baptized in 1974 and served the Lord. He served in various capacities in the churches he was a member. He loved "missions" and gave generously to over 10 missionaries scattered around the world.
He was an active member of the American Legion Post and provided military honors for many veterans. Harvey enjoyed hunting, studying history, collecting coins, rocks, sea shells and stamps. He was the family genealogist and loved researching the family history.
Grateful having shared in his life are his sisters, Georgia (Terry) Fraker, of Brandon and Barbara Woockman, Huron; sister in law, Delia Hill, Glendale AZ; nieces and nephews, Creighton Fraker, Eric (Balaun) Fraker, Adam (Jennifer) Woockman, Keith (Jenny) Woockman, Emily Farrell and Jessica Hill; along with 13 great-nieces and -nephews.
Harvey is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Terry Hill and a brother-in-law, Steve Woockman.
Any memorial gifts may be sent to Missionary Air Group (MAG), PO Box 5160, Burlington NC 27216 for the family of Keith Woockman.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7th at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Interment with military honors will be at the Highmore Cemetery in the Spring.
