Harvey Holzwarth
Harvey Holzwarth, 90, of Fort Pierre, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be sent to the United Methodist Foundation.
Harvey was born May 14, 1931, in Hazel, SD, on the family farm to Albert and Mary (Feind) Holzwarth. The oldest of 4 siblings: Dr. David, June, Carolyn, and Robert, he was brought up on the farm exposed to hard work, discipline, and common-sense approaches to problems. He attended high school in Hazel and was active in sports. He played baseball and was the catcher for the American Legion team in Hamlin County.
He attended college for one year in Madison, SD, before joining the United States Air Force and serving his country. He entered basic training at Wichita Falls, TX. After basic he received orders to report to Fort Leonard Wood, MS, to attend heavy equipment school. He was the first air force guy to report there. He boarded a “goony bird” with a bunch of guys headed to Scott Air Force Base for radio school, Harvey was there from February 1952 to March 1954 when he went to Bitburg, Germany, with the first pilotless bomber squadron where he used his crane experience loading and unloading matador missiles. The first surface to surface nuclear missile, the first missile deployed overseas and the first weapon to use “plug in” replacements for electronics and fly “radar command” guidance. He traveled all over Europe at this time and played football for the Air Force in Germany. Harvey was very proud of his military service, and it was at this time that he got his nickname “Moose.”
He returned to South Dakota and attended SDSU, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture with an option in landscape design in 1960. He met his future bride at a church ice cream social in Hazel, SD. Harvey and Theone “Toni” Baxter were married September 1, 1957, at the Methodist church in Watertown, SD. After he graduated, they moved to Pierre, SD. They built a new house and raised 4 children: Jeffrey, Todd, Tracy, and Terrence. Harvey worked for the State of SD Department of Transportation. He started as the Roadside Development Engineer and later became the Project Engineer. His position was responsible for the design of all interstate rest areas, weigh stations, landscape projects and special assignments. He built a patio at the Governor’s Mansion for Governor Bill Janklow in 1982, designed the original Hilger’s Gulch - a beautiful area off Church Street. His last project was designing the I-90 rest stop area at Wasta SD. He retired in 1995 after 35.5 years. After retirement they traveled to Mesa, AZ, and The Villages in Florida for a few years. During these years he worked on writing his memoirs. Harvey was an excellent storyteller.
Harvey and Toni had the pleasure of helping raise a granddaughter and eventually 4 of their great grandchildren. Much of their time was spent taking kids to school, dance lessons, birthday parties and trips to McDonalds. One of their highlights was taking great grandchildren to Florida to Walt Disney World. Harvey especially enjoyed taking great grandchildren fishing, horseback riding at the cabin in the hills, shooting turkeys and deer hunting in the black hills. Harvey enjoyed golfing and was a devout fisherman. He caught the record sauger in 1960. He also enjoyed playing pool with his Canadian friends. Harvey enjoyed attending Air Force reunions and organized a reunion in Rapid City, SD, for his retired military friends. He was loved by all and will be missed by many.
Harvey is survived by his wife of 65 years Toni Holzwarth, his children: Jeffrey Holzwarth of Custer, SD, Todd Holzwarth of Fort Pierre, Tracy Holzwarth of Fort Pierre and Terrence Holzwarth of Castle Rock, CO, 2 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Dr. David (Marilyn) Holzwarth of Yankton, SD, June James of Hazel, Carolyn Stoll of Olympia, WA, and Robert (Beth) Holzwarth of Hazel, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law Keith James and Bill Stoll.
