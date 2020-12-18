Harvey Lyn Friez, 72

Harvey Lyn Friez was born on April 10, 1948, in Mobridge, S.D., to Reuben and Clarice Friez. He grew up loving sports while playing baseball, basketball, and football for the McLaughlin Midgets. His family attended a small Baptist church where he dedicated his life to Christ and was baptized in the third grade.
He developed a strong work ethic at a young age. His first job was shoveling coal for the post office every afternoon, earning $10/month. He worked in a grocery store throughout high school and college and also built homes for a summer.
He attended college at South Dakota State University where he graduated with a degree in Speech and then taught there for a year following graduation. During college, Harvey participated in The Navigators and re-committed his life to Christ. He could never get enough of reading and studying his Bible.
He met the love of his life, Leonore Keys, at a 1970 summer training program with The Navigators in Boulder, Colo. They continued to write each other throughout the remainder of her college and while Harv was attending Dallas Theological Seminary. They married June 9, 1972, in Oklahoma City. Their son Matthew was born four years later in Dallas, Texas. In December 1976, they moved to Durham, Kansas, where he pastored his first church, First Baptist Durham. During the ten years there, they had their daughters Allyson and Lindsey, and he obtained his PHD in Adult Education at Kansas State University.
In 1987, he became the Sr. Pastor of Community Bible Church in Pierre. This church became his home away from home as he ministered to people every day of the week. He was blessed by his ministry in incredible ways to the end of his days. In 2018 after almost 32 years of pastoring Community Bible Church, he retired due to health reasons and moved to Sioux Falls. There he enjoyed ministry in the Minnehaha County Jail and was humbled by how the diverse group of inmates prayed for his family as his grandchild battled cancer. He also cherished his time leading and participating in weekly Bible studies with dear friends. His legacy of sharing the gospel of Christ will never be forgotten. His greatest honor was seeing his children and grandchildren follow the greatest commandment: loving the Lord with all of their heart, soul, and mind.
Children brought him abundant joy and he enjoyed watching them grow up and engage in activities. Not only his own children and grandchildren, but he had a genuine interest in everyone in the community. He could be found at almost every Pierre Governors / Lady Govs sporting event. He enjoyed reading, Bible studies, doing puzzles, playing games with his family, and developing relationships with people. He loved people of all ages and walks of life from infants to the elderly, from the sick to the healthy, from the poor to the wealthy, from the inmates to the free. He was very gifted and Christlike in relating to and ministering to everyone. He gave of himself and what he had generously. With his remarkable compassion, he befriended people who were overlooked by society, including many with disabilities. He would take them out for lunch, ice cream, and invite them into his home for meals. He had a witty sense of humor and loved to tell jokes and laugh with people.
Dr. Harvey Friez, 72, of Sioux Falls, S.D. passed away at his home on Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Reuben and Clarice Friez and his sister Carolyn Paulson. He is survived by his wife Leonore, children Matthew (Tara) Friez, Allyson (Jon) Kreycik, Lindsey (Kody) Karschnik, and grandchildren Henry, Avaleigh, and Landry Friez; Kate, Molly and Jonny Kreycik; Delilah, Camilla, and Estelle Karschnik and sisters Beverly Friez and Anita Auch.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, at Faith Baptist Fellowship in Sioux Falls at 1:00 pm with a livestream available. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideon International or Grace Team Jail Ministry at graceteams.com. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.
