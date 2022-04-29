Harvey M. Crow

Harvey M. Crow, 85, of Inman, NE (formerly of Pierre, SD) passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, surrounded by family during his last journey on this earth.

He was born and raised in Pierre, SD to the late Leon and Blanche (Hanon) Crow. Harvey was a 1954 graduate of Pierre High School and from there he proudly served in the US Navy a Chief Petty Officer on Nuclear Submarines. He was patriotic and proud to be a Submariner Veteran with 25 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two of his sons, Anthony Michael Crow and Russell Robert Crow as well as his brothers, Leon (Duke) Crow Jr., Robert Russell Crow, Richard Crow, Hewitt Crow, Jan Michael Crow and a sister Patty Ellen Crow.

Harvey is survived by his siblings Mary Cayou (Aurora, CO) and Charles Crow (Pierre, SD) and his children, Timothy Crow (Monroe, WA), Michelle Crow Hahn (Deb) (Menomonie, WI), Patricia Crow McQuone (Neal) (Moultonborough, NH) and their mother, Shelby Crow who remained a very special person in Harvey’s life. Nine wonderful grandchildren, Megan Hahn Iries, Alexa Crow, Crystal Crow Loew, Leslie Kivell, Avery Crow, Erin Crow, Daniel Crow, Maggie McQuone and Myles McQuone and three great grandsons, (Wylie, Wyatt and Weston Loew) share the honor of calling him “Grandpa Crow” with love.

To share the love of Harvey, he is also survived by his current wife, Marge Hartsock of Inman, NE (formerly of Pierre, SD), daughter Stacey Hartsock, granddaughter Mariah Trudo (Zach) and two additional great grandchildren, Damian and Eleanor Trudo.

Harvey was a man of few words though he spoke volumes. His love for his family members and friends will carry on.

Graveside service and Celebration of Life notice will soon follow.

To plant a tree in memory of Harvey Crow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

