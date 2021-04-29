Harvey Philip Robinson Jr. , 89, of Pierre passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Avantara Mountain View in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 4th, at 11:00 am at Isburg Funeral Chapel with the family greeting visitors starting at 10:00am followed by interment and military honors at the Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. For those unable to attend the service it will be live-streamed at the top of Harvey's obituary page. It is also suggested that those in attendance wear a mask if possible.
Harvey was born May 5, 1931, to Harvey Philip, Sr. and Freeda Irene( McArthy) Robinson in Pierre, SD. He attended school in Pierre and upon graduation Harvey enlisted in the United States Air Force on April 4, 1951, serving our country in the Korean War. Harvey finished his career with the United States Air Force as 2nd Lt. on April 4, 1955.
Harvey married Shirley Jean May on November 14, 1954, in Dothan, Alabama, and they were blessed with five children Randall, Sandra, Dean, Darrell, and Kendall. Pierre was home for Harvey and Shirley and their family, where Harvey worked for the SD Dept of Transportation in the highway department and later worked in the sporting goods department at Dakotamart.
The outdoors played a big role in his life, and Harvey never lost his love to fly and flew with Civil Air Patrol. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing in his great outdoors ventures and was an avid gun enthusiast.
Harvey is survived by his children: Randall (Inge) Robinson from Idaho, Kendall Robinson, Sandra (Brad) Stutesman, Pierre, Dean (Tammie) Robinson and Darrell Robinson of Rapid City, South Dakota, nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren and brother Terry (Pat) Robinson, Pierre and sister Ramona Rodewald, Arizona.
Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, his sister Bessie Badger and two brothers Franklin and Scott.
Memorials may be directed to Avera At Home Hospice of Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.