Helen Enid (Howard) Hyde, 107
Helen Enid (Howard) Hyde died peacefully early Easter morning, April 12, 2020, at her home in Pierre.
“Enid” was the sixth of eight children born to Leon and Zeila (Spencer) Howard, pioneers who came to the Dakota Territory in 1884. Her mother chose the name Enid for her from the character of that name in the epic poem “Idylls of the King” by Alfred Lord Tennyson.
Enid was born in Blunt, Hughes County, on February 5, 1913, and died at age 107 years, 2 months and 7 days. Enid wished any eulogy of her to include her belief that she grew up in a perfect home, being blessed with kind, generous, industrious, and highly intelligent parents.
She married Franklin Robinson Hyde of Pierre on September 22, 1931. At that time Franklin was the manager of the St. Charles Hotel and for the first two years of their marriage they lived in an apartment in the hotel. Following the birth of their second child in January 1934 they purchased the Schaff house at 517 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre. This was Enid’s dream home. She loved her house and yard and lived there happily for the next 86 years.
Enid had been a member of the First Congregational Church in Pierre since 1933. She was preceded in death by her parents, her four brothers and three sisters, her husband Franklin, her oldest son Howard Pierre Hyde, and one grandchild.
She is survived by three children, Helen Hyde Harryman of Pierre, Heather Hyde of Santa Clara, California and Harlow Hyde of DeLand, Florida. Also surviving her are four grandchildren, Heather Elaine Levy, Helen Bottum, Kimberly Hyde Jones, and Andrew Hyde and two great-grandchildren, Elana Rose Grabel and Jana Mary Jones.
Enid was central South Dakota’s oldest living resident. Known and loved by many, she will be badly missed and long remembered.
A Memorial Service will be held in the First Congregational United Church of Christ at a date to be determined in June, followed by internment in Pierre’s Riverside Cemetery. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
