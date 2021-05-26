Helen H. Easland
Helen H. Easland, 103, of Pierre, SD, passed away May 19, 2021, at Highmore Health Care Center, Highmore, SD.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Congregational Church in Pierre. For those unable to attend the memorial, it will be available for viewing at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com at the top of Helen’s obituary page. There will be a committal of her cremains on June 22, 2021, at 12:30pm at the Evergreen Cemetery in Caledonia, MN.
Helen was born on February 7, 1918, to Elmer and Hilda (Kuehn) Deters in Caledonia, MN.
Helen was born at the beginning of the Spanish Flu, contracted COVID-19 and beat it. Get your shot she said to ALL. Her father was murdered when she was 15 years old. She sat at his side when he died. She guided her three children through the polio epidemic. She lost a daughter to breast cancer and other difficulties. She lived through breast cancer and a heart attack, lost most of her eye-sight and some of her mobility.
She was a woman of faith, it matters! She loved conversation and family stories. She lived courageously, gracefully, and kindly. Her memory, mind and humor amazed everyone. She watched the Twins play every time that she could. She delighted in her daily talks with her daughter Anita. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and kept up with all of their activities. She was an inspiration to all who knew her and received her loving kindness. She lived in the hope of the Resurrection and knew the promises of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband, James Easland, and daughter, Phyllis Rindfleisch.
She is survived by her son, Roger (Jeanie) of Pierre, her daughter, Anita (Diane) of Santa Rosa, CA, 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren: Brad (Charlotte), Mallory, Sydney, Blake; Brian (Kim), Gannon, Taylor; Bruce (Kim), Brooke, Spencer; Jennifer; Paul (Joanna), Everett.
