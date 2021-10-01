Helen Hilda Dutt, formerly of Hoven, SD, died in Pierre, SD, on September 28, 2021, surrounded by those close to her. The family will hold a graveside memorial service at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Hoven, SD, on Monday, October 4th, 2021, at 11 a.m. Online condolences can be shared at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Helen was born in Hoven, SD, on January 16, 1941, to Frank Zweber and Rose Simon (Zweber). She grew up in Hoven, SD, and attended Hoven High School. On April 16, 1966, Helen married Milo Dutt. From this union, twins were born — Mark and Melissa. Helen moved to Pierre, SD, in 1989 to be closer to family. Helen worked for the State of South Dakota for over 15 years where she made many friends in the workplace and in the community.
During her retirement, she found joy working part time for the school lunch program at McKinley Elementary School and has very fond memories of the kids who came through the lunch line. There were plenty of daily hugs and high-fives given to the children she saw. Everyone knew “Grandma Dutt!”
Helen was known for holiday baking, especially her sugar cookies. No one left her home without being offered a homemade treat. She supported her grandchildren as they performed in their sports, fine arts, and other pursuits. Her grandsons and great-grandson were her pride and joy. Helen had a deep love for the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, incorporating the bird in her home decor. She made sure her family was supported and loved. In her later years, Helen was blessed by the support and care of family and friends. The door was always open for visitors to stop by and chat.
Helen is survived by her son Mark Dutt; grandsons, Mathew, Joshua, Zachary, Treigh and Ethan; great-grandson Brayden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rose Zweber; husband, Milo Dutt; daughter, Melissa Falcon; siblings, Regina Clelland, Harold Zweber, Willard Zweber and Elmer Zweber.
Flowers and cards can be sent to: 1131 N Oneida Ave, Pierre, SD 57501. A memorial fund has been set up at BankWest Bank in Pierre, SD under “Helen H Dutt Memorial.”
