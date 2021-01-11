Helen Rittel, 95

Helen Rittel, 95, of Pierre, passed away January 10, 2021.

Funeral Services will begin at 2:00pm, today, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Feigum Funeral Home, with visitation an hour prior, 1-2 p.m. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Masks will be required for service attendance. Helen’s service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.

Helen Elizabeth Rorgo was born in Reliance, South Dakota, on March 6, 1925, to Oscar and Ada (Johnston) Rorgo. Helen married Neil Rittel on May 31, 1944.

Survivors include her son, Brad (Dawn) Rittel and her daughters, Donna (Keith) Crandell, Karen (Alan) Hughart, Laura Rittel, Tana (Ronnie) Culpepper and Liz (Jim) Ames, 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family and a full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com.

