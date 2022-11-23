Helen Stewart of Pierre passed away on November 19, 2022, at the age of 97.
Helen Claire Melmer was born in Wagner to Louis and Mary (Jezek) Melmer on June 15, 1925, and grew up with the companionship of four sisters: Mary Paula, Anna Mariette, Lillian, and Georgia. She attended elementary school south of Wagner and later attended Notre Dame Academy, a private girls school in Omaha, Nebraska.
After returning home to South Dakota, she worked at Standard Meat Market in Yankton. On December 22, 1947, she married Louis Stewart in Dante, and they resided in Wagner. Into this union, four children were born: Kenneth, Dennis (Dean), Shannon, and Shirley. The family moved to Fort Pierre in December 1956.
Through the years, Helen worked at various motels and, following Louis’s passing, she eventually relocated to Pierre. She went on to work at State Publishing & Printing before spending nearly three decades at both Buhl’s Dry Cleaners and at the Capital Journal as a researcher for the “Down by the Old Missouri” column. Helen was a longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Fort Pierre.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, and husband, as well as two grandchildren, Chad and Kayla, and a great-grandson, Mathew.
She is survived by her sons, Ken, Dean (Mary), and Shannon (Marlene); daughter, Shirley (Mark) Barber; grandchildren, Brian (Janelle), Brett, Martha (Marty), Rebecca, Shawn, Amanda (Jeff), Andrea (Jeff), and Abigail (James); great-grandchildren, Savannah, Jordan (Dace), Morgan, Jarett, Faith, Eve, Noah, Calvin, and Silas; and great-great-grandchildren, Riggin and Arkin.
