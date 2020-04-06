Henry “Hank” Bender, Jr., 73
March 16, 1947 — April 01, 2020
Henry “Hank” Bender, Jr. 73, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
Memorial service will be held when public gatherings can be held. Condolences may be made to the family at 1215 N. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
