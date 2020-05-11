Herbert Joseph Sibson, 83
Herbert Joseph Sibson, 83, of Omaha, NE (formerly of Pierre, SD) passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Parson’s House (Assisted Living) in Omaha.
Herb was born on November 18, 1936 to Limbert and Johanna (Rankin) Sibson, in Artesian, SD. He attended grade school and graduated in Mitchell, SD. Following his graduation from Notre Dame Academy in Mitchell, he joined the National Guard in which he served for 13 years. He married Georgie Lee Pierson on October 2, 1957 in Mitchell. They lived in various towns; Phillip, SD, Midland, SD, Pierre, SD, Fort Pierre, SD, Tucson, AZ and Omaha, NE. Herb was a successful Grain Elevator Manager in Pierre for 20 years and as an entrepreneur farming thousands of acres both east and west of Pierre.
Herb enjoyed spending time with his family and helping Georgie raise their 7 kids. He was hard working and proud of his part in building grain elevators and the grain business within South Dakota, as well as his farming successes. Herb loved the outdoors; golfing, fishing, boating, hunting, and its natural beauty. He was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who lived his life and faith by example for his family.
He is survived by his wife Georgie Sibson and their children; Julie (Mark) Dunham, Greg (Laurie) Sibson, Brad Sibson, Cheryl Reed, Diane Pfeiffer, Connie (Tom) Askew, and Eric (Julie) Sibson. He is also survived by his siblings; David Sibson, Jean Danielson, and Margaret Pierson. Herb was also blessed to be survived by his 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Leo Sibson, his sister Elsie Hemmer, and his Great-Granddaughter Jasmine “Jazzy”.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak a private family service will be held on Friday, May 15th starting at 2:00pm at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. The services will be live streamed, with a link being available in his obituary at isburgfuneralchapels.com. In a show of support for the family, you can view the funeral service on your mobile device in your car starting at 2:00pm in the Ss. Peter and Paul’s parking lot, on the day of the service, and then follow the funeral procession to the Mount Calvary Cemetery. If you are unable to join the service or procession, you can view the services from home utilizing the live stream.
You can also show support by participating in our “Together In Spirit” option. Please email your name and a message of support to togetherinspirit@yahoo.com and we will place it on a heart that will be attached to a chair at the service. This will allow the family to read your heartfelt message and know that you are together with them in spirit.
