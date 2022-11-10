Hilary Lee

Hilary Lee, 41, of Minneapolis, MN, died on November 4, 2022. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre, SD. The memorial service will be live streamed and can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

