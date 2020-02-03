Holly M. Stubbs, age 83, of Madison, SD, formerly of Hayes, SD, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Yuma, AZ, Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be 4-6 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Memorial services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Madison United Methodist Church. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Survivors include sons Raymond Hedman of Lake Madison, Bryan (Pamela) Hedman of Brandon, and Larry (Sandra) Hedman of Canton. For a complete obituary, visit ellsworthfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.