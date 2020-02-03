Holly M. Stubbs, age 83, of Madison, SD, formerly of Hayes, SD, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Yuma, AZ, Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be 4-6 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Memorial services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Madison United Methodist Church. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.

Survivors include sons Raymond Hedman of Lake Madison, Bryan (Pamela) Hedman of Brandon, and Larry (Sandra) Hedman of Canton. For a complete obituary, visit ellsworthfh.com.

Ellsworth Funeral Home and Cremation Options
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
