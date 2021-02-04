Ida Stroup was born in Presho, S.D., at the home of her Aunt and namesake, Ida Mallet, to Roy and Rose (Urban) Scott, on September 18, 1925.
Ida attended grade school in rural Lyman County before going to high school in Presho, staying with her aunt Ida. Ida's siblings included two sisters, Wilma Smith of Fort Pierre, and Janada Ramser of Presho, and one brother Harry Scott of Fort Pierre.
Ida married Donald Stroup on March 18, 1944, in Pierre, S.D. To this union four sons were born, Scotty, Leslie, Terry and Randy. Donald and Ida lived in Fort Pierre and the surrounding area until 1962 when they moved to California.
Ida was not a stay at home mom and worked at various jobs, including the ASCS, Forest Service and General Electric in locations from Fort Pierre to San Francisco, California, Washington, D.C. and points in between. Retirement found them in Georgetown, Texas, where they lived for many years.
Ida lived a long and full life and enjoyed traveling, dancing, good music, and an occasional shot of Jack Daniels. Donald and Ida traveled extensively in later years, and covered the United States from North to South and East to West. She always had her camera in her hands, taking pictures of everything.
Donald died in 2005, and Ida remained in Georgetown, Texas, until 2015, when she decided to come "home" to South Dakota. Ida resided in Pierre until her death on February 1, 2021.
Surviving Ida are sons Scotty Stroup (Jeri) of Liberty Hills, Texas, Randy Stroup (Linda) of Fort Pierre, special niece, and daughter she never had, Jody Williams of Pierre, sister-in-law Marilyn Hofer of Pierre, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Proceeding Ida in death were her husband Donald, two sons Leslie and Terry, one grandson Steven, sister Wilma Smith, brother Harry Scott and brother-in-law Harris (Blackie) Hofer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.