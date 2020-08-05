vet flag color

Ivan Schilling, age 87, of Gillette, Wyoming formerly of Midland, South Dakota, died on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Legacy Nursing Home in Gillette. 

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland. 

Private family interment with military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. 

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

