Ivan Schilling, age 87, of Gillette, Wyoming formerly of Midland, South Dakota, died on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Legacy Nursing Home in Gillette.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland.
Private family interment with military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
To plant a tree in memory of Ivan Schilling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.