Jack Middleton, 83

Jack Middleton, age 83, of Pierre, SD, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be held from 10:00-10:30am, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at River Center Church with Funeral Services beginning at 10:30am. His service will also be available live at www.feigumfh.com.
Jack Middleton was born November 10, 1936, to George and Mary (Putnam) Middleton. The Middleton’s came to Pierre in the late 1890’s. He grew up on LaFramboise Island taking a rowboat to school across the Missouri River. He started working for Coca-Cola as a route driver making friends everywhere he went. After 30 years with Coca-Cola he went to work for the City of Pierre Street Department and worked another 16 years. He married Frances Edge on May 25, 1957, and was blessed with three children.
He loved visiting his family, riding his scooter, telling jokes, and watching a good western movie. He was a very loving and devoted family man who loved his Lord and his family above all else. He loved the simple things in life and would always say “if you have the Lord and your health you’re a rich person.”
Grateful for having shared his life are his children Bradley (Darleen) of Camden, TN, Kim (Chuck) Garreaux of Rapid City, SD, Randall (Sandra) of Watertown, SD, 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, brother Leland (Diane) of Tea, SD, and sister Pat Van Bemmel of Poulsbo, WA. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers George Jr., Harley, Mitchell, Richard and Gail; sisters Dorothy, VidaMae and Virginia, and an infant grandson.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
