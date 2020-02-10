Jackie Nuttbrock, 82, of Pierre, SD, died Friday, February 07, 2020, at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre. Memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Jacqulyn Jannett Larson was born September 14, 1937, to Clifton and Jannett (Erickson) Larson. She grew up on a farm near Bryant, SD. She graduated from Bryant High School in 1956. She married Kenneth E. Nuttbrock on June 3, 1956, and they lived in various places over the years; Willow Lake, DeSmet, Bryant, Winner, Colome and Pierre. They owned a TV Store in Bryant and she did daycare in Colome. She also worked as a housekeeper at motels and cleaned houses.
Jackie is survived by her sons; Keith (Kathy) Nuttbrock and Kevin Nuttbrock all of Pierre; and four grandchildren: Kimberly, Kelli, Kristin and Kelsee. She is also survived by her sister Ruth (Woody) Tiggelaar of Sioux Falls, her brother James Larson of Columbia Falls, MT, Jill Nuttbrock and her ex-husband Kenneth Nuttbrock as well as a number of great friends in Pierre.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Clifton and Jannett Larson.
