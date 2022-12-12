Jackson Dugan
Jackson Dugan, 40, of Ft. Pierre passed away at his home in Ft. Pierre of natural causes on Wednesday, December 7th. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jackson Roy Dugan was born on September 25, 1982, to Karla (Dugan) Hallock and Jack Dugan in Billings, Montana. The family then moved to Bozeman with his older brother, Jesse, a short time after that. He continued his life back and forth between Montana and South Dakota, most recently settling in Ft. Pierre. Jackson loved being from Montana and embraced his South Dakota roots that came from both of his parents.
Jackson had a love for both sides of his large family. He loved spending time helping his grandpa “Babe” Dugan on the farm in Murdo, and spending time at his grandpa Bud Hedman’s in Hayes. His grandpas taught him a lot about life and he always told stories about them and his grandmas. Dugan reunions were attended on a fairly regular basis so he could spend time with his Dugan relatives. Everyone loved having him attend so they could hear his stories. Jackson loved going to Hayes with his mom where they would “check on things.” His latest accomplishment was fixing a table his uncle Kirby had made in high school. He said he knew grandpa Bud would be so proud of him. At the farm/ranch in Hayes, Jackson took on the position of “Fire Chief,” taking it very seriously to make sure the fire was out after gatherings with the family. He would also keep the family updated on current conditions.
Jackson was known for his adventurous side, taking on the nickname “Action Jackson,” which we all embraced. He loved exploring. Many hours were spent driving the backroads of wherever he lived. Maybe Jackson got hooked from the days he spent in Oklahoma where Jesse, Jackson, and their mom would go exploring. They were often concerned about getting lost. Their mom would tell them that they just need to watch how much gas they used and make sure they had enough to go back in the same direction. Driving out to Hayes, Jackson could tell you how much longer it would take to get there by any location on the road. During the winter, snocross was the highlight of the season. He convinced his mom to go with and it was an exciting experience she wouldn’t have appreciated had he not convinced her to go. He also convinced his dad and friend to endure the cold excitement and journeyed to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for an event. Another great weekend adventure was spent traveling to see the Bacon Brothers in concert in Sioux City and staying at the Hard Rock Hotel. Jackson loved going whitewater rafting with his father. They made the trip down the Grand Canyon twice and it was so great listening to him tell the stories of those adventures with his dad. He was always prepared and ready to take part in anything. He could make anything fun.
Those who knew Jackson loved him and we will all miss his wit, his spirit, his stories, and the care he gave to his family. Jackson was a great son who was always there for his mom, supported her, made her laugh, and shared his amazing knowledge of things.
Jackson was preceded in death by his two brothers, Zacharia and Jesse, his paternal grandparents, Mary Jane and Babe Dugan, his maternal grandfather, Bud Hedman, his uncle Peewee Dennis, uncle Roger Hedman, cousins Brett Seese and Craig Dennis, and nephew, Chance Dugan. He is survived by his mother, Karla Hedman Hallock (Kim Hallock) and father Jack Dugan (Jean Claire Hamblin), his sister-in-law, Tarra Mathews (Scotty Mathews), and niece and nephew, Jolie and Cole Dugan.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.