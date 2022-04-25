Jacqueline Wright
Jacqueline Wright was born June 17, 1942, in Edgemont, South Dakota, to John and Elaine (Erickson) Wright. During the first three years of her life, her family traveled while John did civil engineering in Wisconsin, Illinois and South Dakota until the family settled in Pierre, South Dakota, where John worked for the highway department and Elaine worked for the telephone company — both until retirement.
Growing up in Pierre during the forties and fifties, Jacqueline enjoyed the safety and security of small-town South Dakota and was involved in activities from piano and dancing lessons to high school journalism, drama, and academics. Her scholastic training prepared her well for two years at Cottey College, in Nevada, Missouri, and the following two years to complete her Bachelor's Degree at Carleton College, Northfield, Minnesota. She later completed a Master's in Educational Administration through South Dakota State University.
Her career included work on the Navajo Reservation, the Sherman Indian School in California, special education in North Dakota, teaching on the Lower Brule reservation and guidance at the Pierre Indian Learning Center before moving to Custer, South Dakota, after her divorce, in 1984, to become Education Coordinator for the Youth Forestry Camp for delinquent juveniles. In 1992, she created the Southern Hills Adult Basic Education/GED program through the Custer School District and stayed with the District until her retirement in 2002.
She was active in the Southern Hills Literacy Council, the Custer County Democrats and the Black Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship as well as involved in various animal rescue programs and a supporter of many of them.
One of her greatest rewards was moving and renovating a 100-year-old log cabin that she situated three miles north of Custer. She is forever grateful for all the help she received from friends and neighbors in creating her wonderful home, Heartsease. She spent many contented years there with various pets, friends and family who visited and enjoyed the cabin and the Black Hills. When she bought the property in 1984, she felt she had recognized her soul home.
Jacqui's parents died fairly early. Never having had children, nieces or nephews, her family was her sister, her cousins, (first, second and third), and the wonderful caring friends who surrounded her. She was especially close to her sister, Janice as neither had children. She was grateful for the lucky, loving life she had.
Jacqui died on Jan. 4, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.