James Bevers, 73, of Miller, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Sanford Worthington Medical Center in Worthington, MN after a three-year battle with valvular heart disease, endocarditis, and lung cancer.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 8, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Miller, with Rev. Nancy Eckels and Rev. Brian Jones officiating. Burial will follow at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miller. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 7, 2021, followed by a 3:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the church. Masks are required to attend either service.
For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.
Jim’s life will be cherished by his loving wife of over 48 years, Pauline Bevers; their children Tony (Rachel Keber) Bevers, Laura (Michael Clouser) Stevens, and Corinna (Mike) Christopherson; grandchildren: Cody Bevers, Grace and Gabriel Bevers, Wesley Stevens, and Katelyn, Emily, and Jace Christopherson; sister and brother-in-law: Linda and Jack Axsom.
Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Jim’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.
