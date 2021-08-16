James Curtis Likness
After a year and a half delay, James Likness will sail into his final port during a family celebration of his life on Friday, August 20th, at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. He succumbed peacefully at age 87 at St Mary’s Hospital on February 15, 2020, from the effects of Lewy Body Parkinson and subsequent complications.
James Curtis Likness was born on the Day County family farm to Julius and Cora (Lickness) Liknes, the youngest of three sons. (Different family name spellings were due to immigration and courthouse mix-ups). He often regaled family members with tales of his elementary education at country school to which he often rode on a family horse or pulled by sleigh in the winter. Or on foot, uphill both ways.
Living with relatives during the school year in the town of Langford, he attended high school and graduated in June 1950. A few weeks later, he enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to Great Lakes Naval Base for boot camp. Less than two weeks after starting, the Korean War was declared. Following Basic Training, James was assigned to the Atlantic Fleet on the aircraft carrier, USS Wright, home port Quonset Point, RI. It was his home for his entire enlistment and gave him opportunities to see numerous countries.
In early June 1951 while on leave, James came to the assistance of a damsel in distress with over-packed luggage, also changing Greyhound buses in the Pittsburgh depot. That was Joan, traveling from Bloomfield, NJ, to Chicago to visit relatives, following her freshman year in college and before starting a summer job on the Jersey shore. They rode together to Chicago, exchanged addresses, and carried on a long correspondence. Christmas week of 1952, James appeared on the doorstep of Joan’s family apartment. A big surprise. The letter telling her of a visit while his ship was in the Brooklyn Navy Yard for overhaul came the next day.
Cut to the chase: June 9, 1954, Joan graduated from Montclair State College (now University) and on the 19th they were married and headed to South Dakota. That fall, James enrolled on GI Bill at SDSU, majoring in Agronomy, graduating in 1958. With two small sons, Michael, and Steve in tow, they moved to Sioux Falls, where James began his Extension Service career as Assistant County Agent. August 1960 saw the family, now numbering five with the addition of a daughter Karen, relocating to Pierre. James served as Hughes County Agent for 20 years, Extension Water Specialist for two years and closed the final five years of his career as Sully County Agent, retiring in 1987. Along the way son Paul and daughter Mary joined the family.
After a couple of years filled mostly with golf, more golf, seasonal of course, and hunting and fishing. James became a crop loss adjuster with the Dawson Insurance Company for the next eight years.
While working in the field of agriculture, James served numerous families, including hundreds of 4-H youth. He was also active in community and church service. At various times he had membership in Kiwanis, Rotary and Lions as well as the Onida Chamber of Commerce. He was a Boy Scout Leader, equipment chair for the Girl Scouts, Post 8 American Legion, serving as Commander for a year and in various offices in AARP the South Dakota County Agents Association. As a 60 years member of Lutheran Memorial Church, he served on several boards and along with Joan was a Communion server at Saturday evening services for over 10 years.
Over the 34 years after his first retirement in 1987, James and Joan saw their family grow with the addition of three daughters-in-law, two sons-in-law, and ten grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. He also lived long enough to meet his first, special great grandchild. Two more appeared in 2021. He and Joan began numerous travels in the early 90s including Hawaii, Alaska, Norway (where he met with many newly acquainted relatives), Sweden, Denmark, much of Central Europe, Provence, Greece, Israel, China, New Zealand, Canada, the Panama Canal, and a 50th Anniversary trip to Great Britain.
James was a man of quiet faith, innate humility, kindness and boundless love for family God and his country. And for all children and creatures, who always loved him back.
James is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Joan; sons Michael (Nancy) Steve (Vicki) and Paul (Diane); daughters Karen (Gary) Orcutt and Mary (Colin) Keeler; grandsons Jake Likness, Christopher and Matthew Orcutt and Mitchell Likness; granddaughters Natalie Likness, Abigail and Hannah Likness, and Madeline (Parker) McKittrick, and Meredith and Jordan Keeler; great granddaughter Rosie Jule Orcutt; great grandsons Archie James Orcutt and Ellis Ray McKittrick.
He was met in the afterlife by premature twin great grandsons Charles and James McKittrick. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Marvin Liknes and Odean Lickness.
Joan and family wish to express their love and appreciation to all the members of the community who have shown their affection, respect and tributes to James this past year and a half, and especially to the staff at Maryhouse who always cared for him with love and gentleness during his sixteen-month residency there.
