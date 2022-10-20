James Darrell Robbins

James Darrell Robbins passed away on October 19, 2022, at Senior Care in Denton, Texas. He was born on November 15, 1934, to Nora (Baxter) and Miles Robbins and was so proud that his first great grandchild, Preston James Fitzpatrick, shares the same birth date as him. Darrell was the oldest of three children and has two sisters, Dorothy (Marvin) Massey, Coppell, Texas and Phyllis (the late Jim) McDaniel, Pierre, South Dakota.

